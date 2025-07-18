© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

July 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 199 | 57m 46s

July 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 07/17/25 | Expires: 08/17/25
Extras
Watch 6:52
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Bolsonaro ordered to wear an ankle monitor
News Wrap: Bolsonaro ordered to wear an ankle monitor
Clip: S2025 E199 | 6:52
Watch 9:08
PBS News Hour
Trump defensive as base questions Epstein connections
Trump on defensive as MAGA base questions his Epstein connections and investigation
Clip: S2025 E199 | 9:08
Watch 7:12
PBS News Hour
Federal office fighting human trafficking faces cuts
As State Department office combating human trafficking faces cuts, former leader weighs in
Clip: S2025 E199 | 7:12
Watch 8:18
PBS News Hour
CBS says Colbert move was financial but some question timing
CBS says Colbert cancelation was financial decision, but timing raises questions
Clip: S2025 E199 | 8:18
Watch 9:23
PBS News Hour
A look at life for small group of refugees allowed in U.S.
A look at life for small group of refugees allowed in U.S. since Trump took office
Clip: S2025 E199 | 9:23
Watch 6:56
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: DOJ recommending 1-day sentence for officer
News Wrap: DOJ says officer convicted of killing Breonna Taylor should get 1-day sentence
Clip: S2025 E198 | 6:56
Watch 7:41
PBS News Hour
'We will continue': Ken Burns calls PBS cuts shortsighted
Ken Burns calls public media funding cuts 'shortsighted,' but vows 'we will continue'
Clip: S2025 E198 | 7:41
Watch 6:43
PBS News Hour
Planned Parenthood CEO on blocking it from Medicaid funding
Planned Parenthood CEO says blocking it from Medicaid funding is 'devastating to patients'
Clip: S2025 E198 | 6:43
Watch 8:08
PBS News Hour
What's set to be cut as rescissions package nears approval
The programs facing funding cuts as rescissions package nears final approval
Clip: S2025 E198 | 8:08
Watch 9:33
PBS News Hour
A look at the stability of Syria's new government
Amid a violent week in Syria, a look at the stability of the new government
Clip: S2025 E198 | 9:33