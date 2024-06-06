© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

June 6, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 159 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the NewsHour, 80 years after the Allied invasion, world leaders converge on the beaches of Normandy to mark the D-Day anniversary. Dozens are killed by an Israeli strike on a United Nations school in Gaza. Plus, Attorney General Merrick Garland fires back against Republican attacks on the Justice Department.

Aired: 06/05/24 | Expires: 07/06/24
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E158 | 57:46
Watch 5:53
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Gunman fires shots at U.S. embassy in Beirut
News Wrap: Gunman fires shots at U.S. embassy in Beirut
Clip: S2024 E158 | 5:53
Watch 5:54
PBS NewsHour
Boeing's Starliner lifts off after delays and cost overruns
Boeing's Starliner finally lifts off after years of delays and cost overruns
Clip: S2024 E158 | 5:54
Watch 5:11
PBS NewsHour
Current, former employees call for OpenAI transparency
Current, former OpenAI employees warn company not doing enough control dangers of AI
Clip: S2024 E158 | 5:11
Watch 7:32
PBS NewsHour
Democratic, GOP strategists on concerns of undecided voters
Democratic, GOP strategists on problems Biden and Trump face with undecided voters
Clip: S2024 E158 | 7:32
Watch 8:41
PBS NewsHour
Negotiator reveals shadowy world of hostage rescue in book
Negotiator reveals shadowy world of hostage rescue in new book, 'In the Shadows'
Clip: S2024 E158 | 8:41
Watch 7:56
PBS NewsHour
D-Day veterans reflect on 80th anniversary of invasion
D-Day veterans return to Normandy for 80th anniversary of Allied invasion
Clip: S2024 E158 | 7:56
Watch 5:48
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Trump allies charged in Wis. fake elector scheme
News Wrap: 3 Trump allies face charges in Wisconsin fake elector scheme
Clip: S2024 E157 | 5:48
Watch 7:40
PBS NewsHour
Sen. Kelly on supporting Biden's plan to limit asylum
Sen. Mark Kelly explains why he supports Biden's plan to limit who can seek asylum
Clip: S2024 E157 | 7:40
Watch 3:40
PBS NewsHour
Modi reelected but party losses could affect his 3rd term
Modi wins 3rd term as India's prime minister, but party losses could affect how he governs
Clip: S2024 E157 | 3:40