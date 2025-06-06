© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

June 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 157 | 57m 46s

June 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 06/05/25 | Expires: 07/06/25
Extras
Watch 9:18
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on the Democrats' big problem
Brooks and Capehart on the Democrats' big problem
Clip: S2025 E157 | 9:18
Watch 9:03
PBS News Hour
Jacinda Ardern on keeping hope and empathy in politics
Jacinda Ardern on keeping empathy in politics and new memoir, 'A Different Kind of Power'
Clip: S2025 E157 | 9:03
Watch 6:29
PBS News Hour
The potential fallout from the Trump-Musk feud
The potential fallout for the country as Trump and Musk escalate public feud
Clip: S2025 E157 | 6:29
Watch 4:10
PBS News Hour
Kilmar Abrego Garcia returned to U.S. to face charges
Kilmar Abrego Garcia returned to U.S. to face charges from Tennessee traffic stop
Clip: S2025 E157 | 4:10
Watch 9:33
PBS News Hour
Facing Trump ban, trans troops reflect on military service
'We have earned our spots': Facing Trump ban, trans troops reflect on military service
Clip: S2025 E157 | 9:33
Watch 5:53
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: DOGE allowed access to Social Security systems
News Wrap: Supreme Court allows DOGE to access Social Security systems
Clip: S2025 E157 | 5:53
Watch 4:57
PBS News Hour
Breaking down Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' and its impact
Breaking down Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' and its impact on the deficit and national debt
Clip: S2025 E156 | 4:57
Watch 5:36
PBS News Hour
GOP Sen. Johnson on opposing Trump's budget in current form
GOP Sen. Ron Johnson explains why he opposes Trump's budget in its current form
Clip: S2025 E156 | 5:36
Watch 8:03
PBS News Hour
Explaining the national debt and how we got here
Explaining the national debt, how we got here and what it means for future generations
Clip: S2025 E156 | 8:03
Watch 4:08
PBS News Hour
Commencement speakers share advice with the Class of 2025
Commencement speakers share advice with the Class of 2025
Clip: S2025 E156 | 4:08