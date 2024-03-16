© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

March 16, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 77 | 26m 44s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, we examine the safety and reliability of helicopters after a string of fatal crashes. Then, the myth of plastic recycling and how the plastics industry knew for decades that it wasn’t a viable solution. Plus, the human implications of a shark conservation success story off the coast of Cape Cod.

Aired: 03/15/24 | Expires: 04/15/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and American Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
