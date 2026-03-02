March 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Monday on the News Hour, the U.S. and Israel's bombing campaign and Iran's retaliatory attacks roil the region as President Trump vows to keep the war going as long as it takes. Views from on the ground in Iran and in Lebanon, where the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has reignited. Plus, the global economic fallout and surging energy prices.

Aired: 03/01/26 | Expires: 04/01/26
What's at stake for Democrats and Republicans in the Texas Senate primaries
Clip: S2026 E47 | 6:50
News Wrap: FBI investigating Texas shooting as potential act of terrorism
Clip: S2026 E47 | 4:54
Hezbollah and Israel reignite conflict in Lebanon after Iran strikes
Clip: S2026 E47 | 4:04
How the war in Iran is impacting global energy markets
Clip: S2026 E47 | 7:17
Expert panel breaks down U.S. objectives in Iran war
Clip: S2026 E47 | 9:09
As Iran expands retaliatory attacks, U.S. urges Americans to leave Middle East
Clip: S2026 E47 | 9:19
Trump leaves door open for ground troops in Iran
Clip: S2026 E47 | 4:38
On the ground in Tehran, reporter describes tense and volatile conditions
Clip: S2026 E47 | 4:10
War with Iran | PBS News Special Report
Special: 26:45
With U.S. on brink of Iran attack, mediator asks for 'enough space' to reach deal
Clip: S2026 E46 | 3:28