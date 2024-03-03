© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

March 3, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 64 | 24m 08s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look at how residents of Mexico City are managing a worsening water crisis. Then, while millions of people around the world struggle to find love, is artificial intelligence a sufficient substitute for the real thing? Plus, history-making performances in both college and professional basketball, from the sport’s biggest stars.

Aired: 03/02/24 | Expires: 04/02/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:07
PBS NewsHour
LeBron James, Caitlin Clark bust all-time basketball records
LeBron James, Caitlin Clark break all-time records in NBA and NCAA basketball
Clip: S2024 E64 | 6:07
Watch 5:19
PBS NewsHour
Why more people are turning to AI for companionship
Why more people are turning to artificial intelligence for companionship
Clip: S2024 E64 | 5:19
Watch 3:14
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Haley rebuffs RNC pledge to back GOP nominee
News Wrap: Haley rebuffs RNC pledge to back Republican presidential nominee
Clip: S2024 E64 | 3:14
Watch 5:23
PBS NewsHour
Mexico City residents struggle with worsening water crisis
Mexico City is running out of water. Here’s why and how millions of residents are affected
Clip: S2024 E64 | 5:23
Watch 24:08
PBS NewsHour
March 2, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 2, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E63 | 24:08
Watch 2:36
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: U.S. military airdrops humanitarian aid into Gaza
News Wrap: U.S. airdrops aid into Gaza as cease-fire proposal moves a step forward
Clip: S2024 E63 | 2:36
Watch 5:38
PBS NewsHour
Why support for crisis pregnancy centers is surging post-Roe
Why support for crisis pregnancy centers is surging after the end of Roe v. Wade
Clip: S2024 E63 | 5:38
Watch 7:14
PBS NewsHour
Can science save the northern white rhino from extinction?
Can these scientific breakthroughs save the northern white rhino from extinction?
Clip: S2024 E63 | 7:14
Watch 3:11
PBS NewsHour
A Brief But Spectacular take on why every loss matters
A Brief But Spectacular take on the importance of bereavement care
Clip: S2024 E63 | 3:11
Watch 1:18
PBS NewsHour
100 new deep sea species discovered off the coast of Chile
A glimpse at some of the 100 new deep sea species discovered off the coast of Chile
Clip: S2024 E63 | 1:18