© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

March 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 51 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, President Trump demands "unconditional surrender" from Iran while Israel ramps up its strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon. The U.S. shows signs of a strained economy that's now facing even more uncertainty from the war with Iran. Plus, Americans who found themselves stranded abroad when the war started share their struggle trying to return to the U.S.

Aired: 03/05/26 | Expires: 04/05/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:26
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: U.S. could start refunding tariffs in 45 days
News Wrap: U.S. could start refunding invalidated tariffs in 45 days
Clip: S2026 E51 | 5:26
Watch 10:29
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's decision to strike Iran
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's decision to launch strikes on Iran
Clip: S2026 E51 | 10:29
Watch 3:31
PBS News Hour
DOJ releases Epstein files on allegations against Trump
DOJ releases Epstein files containing sexual assault allegations against Trump
Clip: S2026 E51 | 3:31
Watch 4:47
PBS News Hour
'Immutable' follows student debate team finding their voices
New documentary 'Immutable' follows student debate team as they find their voices
Clip: S2026 E51 | 4:47
Watch 5:34
PBS News Hour
Americans stranded as war erupted struggle to get home
Americans stranded abroad as Iran war erupted describe struggle to return home
Clip: S2026 E51 | 5:34
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E50 | 57:46
Watch 4:40
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: States sue Trump over planned 15% global tariff
News Wrap: More than 20 states sue Trump over planned 15% global tariff
Clip: S2026 E50 | 4:40
Watch 8:04
PBS News Hour
Lloyd Blankfein on his memoir and broader economic concerns
Lloyd Blankfein on his memoir 'Streetwise' and broader economic concerns
Clip: S2026 E50 | 8:04
Watch 6:57
PBS News Hour
John Kirby on concerns about Iran's future after the war
John Kirby on concerns about Iran's future after the war
Clip: S2026 E50 | 6:57
Watch 3:33
PBS News Hour
Iranian strikes on Gulf nations risk pulling more into war
Iranian drone, missile attacks on Gulf nations risk pulling more countries into war
Clip: S2026 E50 | 3:33