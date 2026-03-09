© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

March 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 52 | 56m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, as Iran chooses a new supreme leader and the conflict deepens across the region, we speak with the Iranian foreign minister. Oil prices surge amid the turmoil, sending gas prices higher. Plus, Tamara Keith and Amy Walter discuss the political implications of the war.

Aired: 03/08/26 | Expires: 04/08/26
Watch 6:23
PBS News Hour
Oil expert warns of 'nightmare scenario’ war could spark
Clip: S2026 E52 | 6:23
Watch 4:52
PBS News Hour
Khamenei’s son named supreme leader in Iran
Clip: S2026 E52 | 4:52
Watch 12:14
PBS News Hour
Araghchi says Iran will fight 'as long as it takes'
Clip: S2026 E52 | 12:14
Watch 6:25
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: 2 charged with bringing explosives to NYC protest
Clip: S2026 E52 | 6:25
Watch 3:01
PBS News Hour
Iran war will end 'soon' but targets remain, Trump says
Clip: S2026 E52 | 3:01
Watch 7:05
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's midterm message
Clip: S2026 E52 | 7:05
Watch 4:29
PBS News Hour
Hany Farid joins Amna Nawaz on 'Settle In'
Clip: S2026 E52 | 4:29
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E51 | 57:46
Watch 5:26
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: U.S. could start refunding tariffs in 45 days
Clip: S2026 E51 | 5:26
Watch 5:34
PBS News Hour
Americans stranded as war erupted struggle to get home
Clip: S2026 E51 | 5:34