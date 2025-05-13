© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

May 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 133 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, President Trump kicks off a trip to the Middle East, prioritizing business deals on the first official trip of his second term. What trouble in the bond market means for your investments and the broader U.S. economy. Plus, we examine the potential impact of one state's effort to cut back diversity initiatives on college campuses.

Aired: 05/12/25 | Expires: 06/12/25
PBS News Hour
What trouble in the bond market means for your investments
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Another $450 million in Harvard grants terminated
PBS News Hour
Trump sets new course for American policy in Middle East
PBS News Hour
Mideast experts weigh in on Trump's economic, defense deals
PBS News Hour
Family reflects on 1950s U.S. deportation effort
PBS News Hour
Baseball reinstates Pete Rose and Shoeless Joe Jackson
PBS News Hour
Students face changes as Ohio law rolls back DEI initiatives
PBS News Hour
Minnesota works to address disappearances of Black women
PBS News Hour
Qatar gifting jet to Trump raises ethical and legal concerns
PBS News Hour
Last living American hostage held in Gaza released by Hamas
