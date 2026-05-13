May 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
May 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Inflation could hit 4% next month and stay elevated for rest of year, economist warns
Hegseth grilled over direction of Iran war and costs for Americans
Louisiana’s redistricting rush ignites debate over race and representation
What’s at stake as Trump heads to China for talks with Xi
Inside Izyum, the Ukrainian frontline city facing the threat of a 2nd Russian occupation
Students question value of college as costs rise and AI reshapes jobs
News Wrap: FDA head Marty Makary resigning after uneven tenure
Helen Zoe Veit and Amna Nawaz discuss picky eaters on 'Settle In'
News Wrap: Supreme Court temporarily extends access to mifepristone