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PBS News Hour

May 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 99 | 57m 46s

May 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 05/12/26 | Expires: 06/12/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E98 | 57:46
Watch 5:18
PBS News Hour
Inflation could stay high for rest of year, economist warns
Inflation could hit 4% next month and stay elevated for rest of year, economist warns
Clip: S2026 E98 | 5:18
Watch 4:42
PBS News Hour
Hegseth grilled over direction and cost of Iran war
Hegseth grilled over direction of Iran war and costs for Americans
Clip: S2026 E98 | 4:42
Watch 8:08
PBS News Hour
Louisiana map ignites debate over race and representation
Louisiana’s redistricting rush ignites debate over race and representation
Clip: S2026 E98 | 8:08
Watch 5:32
PBS News Hour
What’s at stake as Trump heads to China for talks with Xi
What’s at stake as Trump heads to China for talks with Xi
Clip: S2026 E98 | 5:32
Watch 7:43
PBS News Hour
Ukrainian city faces threat of 2nd Russian occupation
Inside Izyum, the Ukrainian frontline city facing the threat of a 2nd Russian occupation
Clip: S2026 E98 | 7:43
Watch 9:19
PBS News Hour
Students question college as costs rise and AI impacts jobs
Students question value of college as costs rise and AI reshapes jobs
Clip: S2026 E98 | 9:19
Watch 6:52
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: FDA head Marty Makary resigning
News Wrap: FDA head Marty Makary resigning after uneven tenure
Clip: S2026 E98 | 6:52
Watch 4:31
PBS News Hour
Helen Zoe Veit and Amna Nawaz discuss picky eaters on 'Settle In'
Helen Zoe Veit and Amna Nawaz discuss picky eaters on 'Settle In'
Clip: S2026 E98 | 4:31
Watch 4:51
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Access to abortion pill temporarily extended
News Wrap: Supreme Court temporarily extends access to mifepristone
Clip: S2026 E97 | 4:51