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PBS News Hour

May 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 100 | 57m 46s

May 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 05/13/26 | Expires: 06/13/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 7:16
PBS News Hour
China offers Trump grand welcome, issues warning on Taiwan
China offers Trump grand welcome, but issues warning on Taiwan
Clip: S2026 E100 | 7:16
Watch 8:13
PBS News Hour
Court overturns Alex Murdaugh's double murder conviction
Why a court overturned Alex Murdaugh's double murder conviction
Clip: S2026 E99 | 8:13
Watch 9:08
PBS News Hour
Asian American history and the struggle for belonging
The overlooked history of Asian Americans and the struggle for belonging
Clip: S2026 E99 | 9:08
Watch 8:43
PBS News Hour
Trump arrives in China for talks on trade, Taiwan, Iran war
Trump arrives in China for high-stakes talks on trade, Taiwan and Iran war
Clip: S2026 E99 | 8:43
Watch 5:25
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Senate confirms Warsh as new Fed chair
News Wrap: Senate confirms Kevin Warsh as new chair of Federal Reserve
Clip: S2026 E99 | 5:25
Watch 4:41
PBS News Hour
The impact of Jason Collins, the first openly gay NBA player
Remembering the impact of Jason Collins, the NBA's first openly gay player
Clip: S2026 E99 | 4:41
Watch 9:07
PBS News Hour
Uganda's refugee policy under strain as conflicts intensify
Uganda's open-door refugee policy under strain as regional conflicts intensify
Clip: S2026 E99 | 9:07
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E99 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E98 | 57:46
Watch 5:18
PBS News Hour
Inflation could stay high for rest of year, economist warns
Inflation could hit 4% next month and stay elevated for rest of year, economist warns
Clip: S2026 E98 | 5:18