PBS News Hour

May 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 136 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, highly anticipated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine fall flat less than two hours in with few signs of progress. As President Trump returns from a trip marked by lavish displays and deal-making, a look at how his family could be profiting off the presidency. Plus, a baby born with a rare disorder becomes the first to receive personalized gene editing treatment.

Aired: 05/15/25 | Expires: 06/15/25
