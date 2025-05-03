© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

May 3, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 123 | 26m 44s

Season 2025 Episode 123 | 26m 44s

Aired: 05/02/25 | Expires: 06/02/25
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E125 | 57:46
Watch 7:26
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on voters and the economy
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on who voters believe is responsible for the current economy
Clip: S2025 E125 | 7:26
Watch 9:13
PBS News Hour
What the Constitution says about due process for noncitizens
What the Constitution says about noncitizens' rights as Trump doubts need for due process
Clip: S2025 E125 | 9:13
Watch 9:52
PBS News Hour
The implications of Israel's plan to expand Gaza operations
The implications of Israel's plan to expand military operations in Gaza
Clip: S2025 E125 | 9:52
Watch 5:46
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Hundreds of flights canceled or delayed at Newark
News Wrap: Hundreds of flights canceled or delayed at Newark airport
Clip: S2025 E125 | 5:46
Watch 8:28
PBS News Hour
New book 'Personhood' examines reproductive rights battle
New book 'Personhood' examines escalating battle over reproductive rights
Clip: S2025 E125 | 8:28
Watch 6:35
PBS News Hour
Sierra Hull on her journey to becoming a mandolin virtuoso
Sierra Hull reflects on her journey to becoming a mandolin virtuoso
Clip: S2025 E125 | 6:35
Watch 4:45
PBS News Hour
Jury selection begins for Diddy's sex trafficking trial
What happened in the courtroom as jury selection begins for Diddy’s sex trafficking trial
Clip: S2025 E125 | 4:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 4, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 4, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E124 | 26:45
Watch 2:10
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump says he wants to continue mass deportations
News Wrap: Trump wants to continue mass deportations despite Supreme Court ruling
Clip: S2025 E124 | 2:10