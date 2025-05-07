© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

May 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 127 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, tensions rise between Pakistan and India after dozens are killed in strikes that Pakistan is calling an act of war. The conclave begins as cardinals are sequestered in the Sistine Chapel to select the next pope. Plus, Judy Woodruff visits Vermont to check out a social media platform that's bringing people together in a time of increasing political division.

Aired: 05/06/25 | Expires: 06/06/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 9:56
PBS News Hour
Social network brings people together in divisive times
How a social network is bringing people together in increasingly divisive times
Clip: S2025 E127 | 9:56
Watch 6:26
PBS News Hour
Rep. Chip Roy: GOP leaders need to 'show us the math'
Rep. Chip Roy says GOP leaders need to 'show us the math' in tax cut, Medicaid talks
Clip: S2025 E127 | 6:26
Watch 8:11
PBS News Hour
A look at difficult issues the next pope will face
As the conclave begins, a look at difficult issues the next pope will face
Clip: S2025 E127 | 8:11
Watch 10:54
PBS News Hour
Pakistani ambassador, Indian advisor share views on attacks
Pakistani ambassador, Indian advisor share perspectives on recent attacks and retaliation
Clip: S2025 E127 | 10:54
Watch 3:08
PBS News Hour
Pakistan calls Indian strikes an act of war, vows to respond
Pakistan calls Indian strikes an 'act of war' and vows to respond
Clip: S2025 E127 | 3:08
Watch 6:48
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Ukrainian drones disrupt flights in Moscow
News Wrap: Ukrainian drone attacks disrupt flights at Moscow's main airports for 3rd day
Clip: S2025 E127 | 6:48
Watch 6:22
PBS News Hour
Examining Trump's latest hardline immigration policies
Examining Trump's latest hardline immigration policies and legal battles around them
Clip: S2025 E127 | 6:22
Watch 5:18
PBS News Hour
The challenges Germany's new conservative chancellor faces
As Germany selects a new conservative chancellor, a look at the challenges he inherits
Clip: S2025 E126 | 5:18
Watch 9:39
PBS News Hour
Trump's college crackdown raises concerns about free speech
How Trump's college crackdown is raising concerns about free speech and academic freedom
Clip: S2025 E126 | 9:39
Watch 5:52
PBS News Hour
What's behind the major delays at Newark's airport
What's behind the major delays and cancellations at Newark's airport
Clip: S2025 E126 | 5:52