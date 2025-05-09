© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

May 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 129 | 57m 46s

May 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 05/08/25 | Expires: 06/08/25
Watch 8:05
PBS News Hour
Mohsen Mahdawi says release shows democracy is functioning
Clip: S2025 E129 | 8:05
Watch 5:23
PBS News Hour
Putin uses WWII celebration to strengthen ties with China
Clip: S2025 E129 | 5:23
Watch 3:55
PBS News Hour
Miller suggests suspending habeas corpus to deport migrants
Clip: S2025 E129 | 3:55
Watch 6:48
PBS News Hour
Pope Leo's longtime friend on what to expect from his papacy
Clip: S2025 E129 | 6:48
Watch 4:47
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Newark airport suffers another radar outage
Clip: S2025 E129 | 4:47
Watch 4:20
PBS News Hour
Remembering David Souter and his Supreme Court legacy
Clip: S2025 E129 | 4:20
Watch 7:11
PBS News Hour
India's U.S. ambassador on escalating conflict with Pakistan
Clip: S2025 E129 | 7:11
Watch 10:44
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Pope Leo's impact on U.S. politics
Clip: S2025 E129 | 10:44
Watch 11:05
PBS News Hour
Bill Gates on why he's donating his remaining wealth
Clip: S2025 E128 | 11:05
Watch 3:41
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on building a brighter future
Clip: S2025 E128 | 3:41