PBS News Hour

October 18, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 291 | 26m 44s

October 18, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 10/17/25 | Expires: 11/17/25
Extras
Watch 3:13
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel pressures Hamas to return hostage bodies
Clip: S2025 E291 | 3:13
Watch 6:31
PBS News Hour
Leak shows China’s ‘Great Firewall’ is being exported abroad
Clip: S2025 E291 | 6:31
Watch 6:57
PBS News Hour
‘The Formula for Better Health’ from a former CDC director
Clip: S2025 E291 | 6:57
Watch 6:46
PBS News Hour
‘We intend to defend our democracy,’ says protest organizer
Clip: S2025 E291 | 6:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E290 | 57:46
Watch 7:30
PBS News Hour
A look at Russell Vought's push to reshape the government
Clip: S2025 E290 | 7:30
Watch 6:18
PBS News Hour
War leaves Gaza’s children with physical and emotional scars
Clip: S2025 E290 | 6:18
Watch 6:54
PBS News Hour
Why Trump is giving Argentina a $20 billion bailout
Clip: S2025 E290 | 6:54
Watch 9:11
PBS News Hour
Zelenskyy presses Trump for more help from U.S. to end war
Clip: S2025 E290 | 9:11
Watch 5:54
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Bolton pleads not guilty to federal charges
Clip: S2025 E290 | 5:54