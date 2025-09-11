© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

September 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 254 | 57m 46s

September 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 09/10/25 | Expires: 10/11/25
Watch 8:44
PBS News Hour
Conservative activist Charlie Kirk killed at event in Utah
Clip: S2025 E253 | 8:44
Watch 5:57
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Fed governor can stay on job as firing challenged
Clip: S2025 E253 | 5:57
Watch 8:15
PBS News Hour
Putin is mocking Trump, Polish foreign minister says
Clip: S2025 E253 | 8:15
Watch 5:25
PBS News Hour
The potential consequences of Israel's strike in Qatar
Clip: S2025 E253 | 5:25
Watch 7:16
PBS News Hour
Dem. governor on how she used National Guard to combat crime
Clip: S2025 E253 | 7:16
Watch 7:33
PBS News Hour
Book explores how misogyny is replicated in AI and new tech
Clip: S2025 E253 | 7:33
Watch 9:05
PBS News Hour
How Steph Curry and MLK III are working to unite communities
Clip: S2025 E253 | 9:05
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E253 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E252 | 57:46
Watch 6:28
PBS News Hour
Revised job numbers raise concerns about economic slowdown
Clip: S2025 E252 | 6:28