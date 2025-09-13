© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

September 13, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 256 | 26m 45s

September 13, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 09/12/25 | Expires: 10/13/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:49
PBS News Hour
Extremism scholar on rhetoric’s role in political violence
Extremism scholar analyzes influence of rhetoric on political violence
Clip: S2025 E256 | 6:49
Watch 8:19
PBS News Hour
'Downton Abbey' creator reflects on beloved historical drama
Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes reflects on beloved historical drama
Clip: S2025 E256 | 8:19
Watch 2:55
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump pressures NATO to stop buying Russian oil
News Wrap: Trump pressures NATO allies to stop purchasing Russian oil
Clip: S2025 E256 | 2:55
Watch 5:29
PBS News Hour
States face hard choices after big health care funding cuts
States face hard choices after major cuts to federal health care funding
Clip: S2025 E256 | 5:29
Watch 5:34
PBS News Hour
How NATO is responding to Russia’s drone incursion
NATO responds to Russia’s drone incursion with ‘Eastern Sentry’ defense plan
Clip: S2025 E255 | 5:34
Watch 6:50
PBS News Hour
Retiree realizes lifelong dream of joining LSU marching band
Retired accountant realizes lifelong dream of joining LSU’s marching band
Clip: S2025 E255 | 6:50
Watch 10:46
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on America’s reactions to Kirk’s killing
Brooks and Capehart on Americans’ reactions to the killing of Charlie Kirk
Clip: S2025 E255 | 10:46
Watch 9:36
PBS News Hour
How to talk with kids about violent images of Kirk’s killing
How to talk with kids about violent images of Charlie Kirk’s killing
Clip: S2025 E255 | 9:36
Watch 6:03
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Suspect killed after driving into ICE officers
News Wrap: Suspect killed after driving car into ICE officers in Chicago suburb
Clip: S2025 E255 | 6:03
Watch 7:02
PBS News Hour
Jimmy Lai’s son discusses Beijing’s crackdown on speech
Son of detained Hong Kong journalist Jimmy Lai on Beijing’s crackdown on speech
Clip: S2025 E255 | 7:02