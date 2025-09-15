© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

September 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 258 | 56m 45s

September 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 09/14/25 | Expires: 10/15/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 9:20
PBS News Hour
Why critics are alarmed about the influence of PragerU
Why critics are alarmed about the influence of PragerU's educational videos
Clip: S2025 E258 | 9:20
Watch 11:49
PBS News Hour
Firings over Kirk killing remarks spark free speech debate
Firings over callous remarks on Kirk’s killing spark debate on limits of free speech
Clip: S2025 E258 | 11:49
Watch 2:56
PBS News Hour
U.S. affirms support for Israel's vision of victory in Gaza
Rubio affirms U.S. support for Israel's vision of military victory in Gaza
Clip: S2025 E258 | 2:56
Watch 6:15
PBS News Hour
New book 'Thrive' explores the neuroscience of adolescence
Lisa Lawson explores the neuroscience of adolescence in 'Thrive'
Clip: S2025 E258 | 6:15
Watch 7:57
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on response to Kirk's killing
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the political response to Charlie Kirk's killing
Clip: S2025 E258 | 7:57
Watch 7:47
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: U.S. military strikes 2nd boat from Venezuela
News Wrap: U.S. military strikes 2nd boat Trump says was carrying drugs from Venezuela
Clip: S2025 E258 | 7:47
Watch 6:27
PBS News Hour
What's caused reading scores to drop? Expert weighs in
What's caused reading scores to drop to worst point in decades? Education expert weighs in
Clip: S2025 E258 | 6:27
Watch 2:46
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: More details about suspected Kirk shooter emerge
News Wrap: Utah Gov. Cox shares more details about suspected Kirk shooter
Clip: S2025 E257 | 2:46
Watch 5:38
PBS News Hour
What drove Gen Z protests that toppled Nepal’s government
The key issues that drove Gen Z protests that toppled Nepal’s government
Clip: S2025 E257 | 5:38
Watch 5:04
PBS News Hour
Comedians use laughter as a new tool for suicide prevention
Comedians use laughter as a new tool for suicide prevention
Clip: S2025 E257 | 5:04