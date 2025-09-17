September 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
UN commission accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza. Lawyers offer opposing views on findings
Woman wrongfully detained in immigration raid describes what she endured
What ousted CDC director Monarez revealed about RFK Jr. during a Senate hearing
Archivist fired by Trump launches a national effort to strengthen democracy
Federal Reserve cuts interest rates amid economic uncertainty
Trump greeted with royal reception to begin his second state visit
News Wrap: Patel faces criticism for not releasing FBI's Epstein files
A look into the online subcultures tied to Charlie Kirk’s accused killer
Ex-FBI agent analyzes Patel’s performance, staff shakeups and bureau’s direction
News Wrap: Judge dismisses terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione in CEO's killing