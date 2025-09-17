© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

September 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 260 | 57m 46s

September 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 09/16/25 | Expires: 10/17/25
Extras
Watch 10:57
PBS News Hour
UN commission accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza
UN commission accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza. Lawyers offer opposing views on findings
Clip: S2025 E260 | 10:57
Watch 7:57
PBS News Hour
Woman wrongfully detained in immigration raid speaks out
Woman wrongfully detained in immigration raid describes what she endured
Clip: S2025 E260 | 7:57
Watch 9:10
PBS News Hour
What ousted CDC director Monarez revealed to senators
What ousted CDC director Monarez revealed about RFK Jr. during a Senate hearing
Clip: S2025 E260 | 9:10
Watch 9:07
PBS News Hour
Former archivist launches effort to strengthen democracy
Archivist fired by Trump launches a national effort to strengthen democracy
Clip: S2025 E260 | 9:07
Watch 6:19
PBS News Hour
Fed cuts interest rates amid economic uncertainty
Federal Reserve cuts interest rates amid economic uncertainty
Clip: S2025 E260 | 6:19
Watch 3:31
PBS News Hour
Trump greeted with royal reception to begin his state visit
Trump greeted with royal reception to begin his second state visit
Clip: S2025 E260 | 3:31
Watch 5:00
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Patel faces criticism over FBI's Epstein files
News Wrap: Patel faces criticism for not releasing FBI's Epstein files
Clip: S2025 E260 | 5:00
Watch 7:27
PBS News Hour
A look into online subcultures tied to Kirk’s accused killer
A look into the online subcultures tied to Charlie Kirk’s accused killer
Clip: S2025 E259 | 7:27
Watch 5:38
PBS News Hour
Ex-agent analyzes Patel’s performance and shakeups at FBI
Ex-FBI agent analyzes Patel’s performance, staff shakeups and bureau’s direction
Clip: S2025 E259 | 5:38
Watch 5:04
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Judge drops terrorism charges against Mangione
News Wrap: Judge dismisses terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione in CEO's killing
Clip: S2025 E259 | 5:04