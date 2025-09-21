September 21, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
Tens of thousands attend memorial service for conservative leader Charlie Kirk
News Wrap: Four Western nations formally recognize a Palestinian state
Why the planet is drying out much faster than before, according to a new study
How West Virginians are navigating the state’s new artificial food dye ban
A look at the future of DEI on college campuses as hundreds of programs disappear
In Detroit, a public garden thrives with help from an army of volunteers
Federal funding cuts to pediatric brain cancer research ‘taking away hope’ from families
News Wrap: Trump’s $100,000 H1-B visa fee hike leaves companies scrambling
September 20, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
What's in the U.S.-China deal for an American TikTok spinoff