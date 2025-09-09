© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: Tue 9/9/25 Radio broadcast interruptions during tower work 1pm-5pm
PBS News Hour

September 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 252 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, revised government numbers raise new questions about the strength of the U.S. economy. As Israel tries to assassinate Hamas' leadership in Qatar, a look at what the strike means for already stalled ceasefire talks. Plus, Health Secretary Kennedy unveils his Make America Healthy Again strategy amid concerns about its lack of scientific evidence.

Aired: 09/08/25 | Expires: 10/09/25
Extras
Watch 56:44
PBS News Hour
September 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E251 | 56:44
Watch 9:14
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's promises to religious voters
Clip: S2025 E251 | 9:14
Watch 6:36
PBS News Hour
As Florida moves to end vaccine mandates, pediatricians fear more states could follow
Clip: S2025 E251 | 6:36
Watch 5:42
PBS News Hour
Legal scholar analyzes key court rulings on Trump’s immigration agenda
Clip: S2025 E251 | 5:42
Watch 8:48
PBS News Hour
How researchers restored a thriving habitat for Atlantic puffins in Maine
Clip: S2025 E251 | 8:48
Watch 5:11
PBS News Hour
Alcaraz and Sabalenka make history with U.S. Open victories
Clip: S2025 E251 | 5:11
Watch 6:49
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Democrats release birthday message Trump allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein
Clip: S2025 E251 | 6:49
Watch 5:23
PBS News Hour
Hyundai ICE raid highlights focus on worksites employing migrants
Clip: S2025 E251 | 5:23
Watch 4:19
PBS News Hour
Israel targets Gaza high-rises as Trump gives Hamas 'last warning' to accept ceasefire
Clip: S2025 E251 | 4:19
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
September 7, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E250 | 26:45