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To honor Juneteenth, the federal holiday that marks the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865, we revisit a slate of POV shorts and features that provide opportunity for reflection on a key aspect of U.S. history.

Watch 14:19
POV
Over the Wall
The Race to Pit Row - NASCAR’s first black woman pit crew member.
Special: 14:19
Watch 9:43
POV
Freshwater
A meditation on Detroit unveiling the fluid nature of memory in familial legacies.
Special: 9:43
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 38
  • Season 37
  • Season 36
  • POV Season 35
  • POV Season 34
  • POV Season 33
  • POV Season 32
  • POV Season 31
  • POV Season 30
  • POV Season 29
  • POV Season 28
  • POV Season 27
  • POV Season 26
  • POV Season 25
  • POV Season 24
  • POV Season 23
  • POV Season 22
  • POV Season 21
  • POV Season 20
  • POV Season 19
  • POV Season 18
  • POV Season 17
  • POV Season 16
  • POV Season 15
  • POV Season 14
  • POV Season 13
  • POV Season 12
  • POV Season 11
  • POV Season 10
  • POV Season 9
  • POV Season 8
  • POV Season 7
  • POV Season 6
  • POV Season 4
  • POV Season 3
  • POV Season 2
  • POV Season 1
Watch 1:22:29
POV
Out of Sight
A raw portrait of a young blind woman’s struggle for survival and independence.
Episode: S8 E3 | 1:22:29
Watch 1:22:58
POV
Between Goodbyes
A Korean birth mother and her daughter struggle to stay reunited for the long haul.
Episode: S38 E14 | 1:22:58
Watch 22:05
POV
POV Shorts: La Orquesta
A retired music teacher starts Georgia’s first youth orchestra for immigrant families.
Episode: S38 E805 | 22:05
Watch 38:02
POV
POV Shorts: Classroom 4
A history professor teaches a class of free and incarcerated students inside a prison.
Episode: S38 E806 | 38:02
Watch 26:55
POV
POV Shorts: Songs of Black Folk
Leading Black musicians in the Pacific Northwest create new traditions on Juneteenth.
Episode: S38 E804 | 26:55
Watch 25:05
POV
POV Shorts: This is America
From big city to small town, two stories reflecting contemporary America.
Episode: S38 E803 | 25:05
Watch 25:05
POV
POV Shorts: Chasing Time
Photographer James Balog brings the 15-year Extreme Ice Survey project to a close.
Episode: S38 E801 | 25:05
Watch 21:48
POV
POV Shorts: The People Could Fly
A poetic look at roller rinks as sanctuaries for Black culture, joy, and resistance.
Episode: S38 E802 | 21:48
Watch 1:23:05
POV
A Mother Apart
Poet and activist Staceyann Chin chronicles her journey of healing, forgiveness, and mothering.
Episode: S38 E13 | 1:23:05
Watch 1:22:41
POV
Porcelain War
Confronting war, Ukrainian artists pick up arms while finding strength through art.
Episode: S38 E12 | 1:22:41
Extras
Watch 1:16
POV
Behind the Lens: Between Goodbyes
Behind the Lens interview with Between Goodbyes director Jota Mun.
Clip: S38 E14 | 1:16
Watch 1:59
POV
Trailer | Between Goodbyes
Trailer for Between Goodbyes by director Jota Mun.
Preview: S38 E14 | 1:59
Watch 14:06
POV
Your Opinion, Please
Listeners across Montana call Yellowstone Public Radio to share their views live on-air.
Special: 14:06
Watch 14:41
POV
MnM
A joyful portrait of Mermaid and Milan, chosen sisters and ballroom divas.
Special: 14:41
Watch 2:21
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Threads of Love
13-year old Aimee and her dad talk about when she was adopted as a baby from China.
Special: 2:21
Watch 1:34
POV
Behind the Lens: A Mother Apart
Behind the Lens interview with A Mother Apart director Laurie Townshend.
Clip: S38 E13 | 1:34
Watch 1:36
POV
Trailer | A Mother Apart
Trailer for A Mother Apart by director Laurie Townshend.
Preview: S38 E13 | 1:36
Watch 2:13
POV
Trailer | Porcelain War
Trailer for Porcelain War by directors Slava Leontyev and Brendan Bellomo.
Preview: S38 E12 | 2:13
Watch 1:30
POV
Behind the Lens: Porcelain War
Behind the Lens interview with Porcelain War director Brendan Bellomo.
Clip: S38 E12 | 1:30
Watch 3:22
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Twelve Feet from a Bomb
On January 29, 1998, the New Woman All Women Health Care Clinic in Birmingham, Alabama, was bombed.
Special: 3:22