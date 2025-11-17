© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

POV

POV Shorts: This is America

Season 38 Episode 803 | 25m 05s

From big city to small town, two stories reflecting contemporary America. MnM is a joyful portrait of Mermaid and Milan, chosen sisters and ballroom divas. In Your Opinion, Please, listeners across Montana share their views live on-air.

Aired: 11/17/25 | Expires: 11/17/29
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Extras
Watch 2:21
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Threads of Love
13-year old Aimee and her dad talk about when she was adopted as a baby from China.
Special: 2:21
Watch 1:36
POV
Trailer | A Mother Apart
Trailer for A Mother Apart by director Laurie Townshend.
Preview: S38 E13 | 1:36
Watch 1:34
POV
Behind the Lens: A Mother Apart
Behind the Lens interview with A Mother Apart director Laurie Townshend.
Clip: S38 E13 | 1:34
Watch 1:30
POV
Behind the Lens: Porcelain War
Behind the Lens interview with Porcelain War director Brendan Bellomo.
Clip: S38 E12 | 1:30
Watch 2:13
POV
Trailer | Porcelain War
Trailer for Porcelain War by directors Slava Leontyev and Brendan Bellomo.
Preview: S38 E12 | 2:13
Watch 3:22
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Twelve Feet from a Bomb
On January 29, 1998, the New Woman All Women Health Care Clinic in Birmingham, Alabama, was bombed.
Special: 3:22
Watch 1:59
POV
Trailer | The Bitter Pill
Trailer for The Bitter Pill by director Clay Tweel.
Preview: S38 E11 | 1:59
Watch 1:12
POV
Behind the Lens: The Bitter Pill
Interview with The Bitter Pill director Clay Tweel.
Clip: S38 E11 | 1:12
Watch 1:38
POV
Behind the Lens: Black Snow
Interview with Black Snow director Alina Simone.
Clip: S38 E10 | 1:38
Watch 13:00
POV
The New Indigo Wave
Residents from Oaxacan town Niltepec alchemize blue indigo pigment from the jiquilite plant.
Special: 13:00