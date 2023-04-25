© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Sanditon

Episode 2

Season 3 Episode 2 | 53m 05s

Georgiana faces a nearly impossible task in trying to find a lawyer, but help arrives from a surprising place. Lady Denham accepts a new vision for the town and spars with an old flame. Arthur makes a new friend.

Aired: 03/25/23 | Expires: 04/09/23
Episode 2
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Sanditon Season 3
  • Sanditon Season 2
  • Sanditon Season 1
Episode 6
Watch 52:45
Sanditon
Episode 6
Charlotte struggles to share her true feelings. Georgiana’s worst fears are realized.
Episode: S3 E6 | 52:45
Episode 5
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 5
Charlotte and Colbourne rush to Augusta’s aid. Tom is delivered some devastating news.
Episode: S3 E5 | 53:05
Episode 4
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 4
Charlotte attempts to distance herself from Colbourne. Meanwhile Georgiana is unravelling.
Episode: S3 E4 | 53:05
Episode 3
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 3
Colbourne’s shooting party goes ahead and Charlotte has to confront all that she’s lost.
Episode: S3 E3 | 53:05
Episode 1
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 1
Charlotte arrives back in Sanditon—fiancé in tow—for the society event of the year.
Episode: S3 E1 | 53:05
Episode 6
Watch 52:55
Sanditon
Episode 6
On the season finale, will any of our heroines get their happily ever after?
Episode: S2 E6 | 52:55
Episode 5
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 5
Lennox and Colbourne’s rivalry over Charlotte comes to a head.
Episode: S2 E5 | 53:05
Episode 4
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 4
Tension mounts for Charlotte when Colbourne and Colonel Lennox reunite at a garden party.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:05
Episode 3
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 3
Charlotte and Colbourne reach an understanding. She and Colonel Lennox enjoy an encounter.
Episode: S2 E3 | 53:05
Episode 2
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 2
Charlotte starts a new job and Georgiana receives bad news.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:05