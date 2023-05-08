© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Sanditon

Episode 4

Season 3 Episode 4 | 53m 05s

Charlotte attempts to distance herself from Colbourne but as they are repeatedly thrown into each other’s orbit, their chemistry rises. Meanwhile Georgiana is unravelling and makes a surprising decision to protect herself.

Aired: 04/08/23 | Expires: 04/23/23
Episode 4
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Appraisal: Albert Einstein Collection, ca. 1945
Watch 2:46
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Albert Einstein Collection, ca. 1945
Appraisal: Albert Einstein Collection, ca. 1945
Clip: S27 E25 | 2:46
Filming Tom Jones
Watch 1:58
Tom Jones
Filming Tom Jones
Cast and crew describe what it was like filming the series in scenic Northern Ireland.
Clip: S2023 | 1:58
May 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E129 | 57:46
Aoife O'Donovan takes on Springsteen's 'Nebraska'
Watch 6:46
PBS NewsHour
Aoife O'Donovan takes on Springsteen's 'Nebraska'
Singer-songwriter Aoife O'Donovan takes on Springsteen's 'Nebraska' on latest tour
Clip: S2023 E128 | 6:46
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on end of Title 42, debt debate
Watch 10:26
PBS NewsHour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on end of Title 42, debt debate
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on end of Title 42 border policy and debt ceiling showdown
Clip: S2023 E128 | 10:26
Many try to flee Haiti as gangs terrorize innocent civilians
Watch 9:21
PBS NewsHour
Many try to flee Haiti as gangs terrorize innocent civilians
Thousands try to flee Haiti as gangs terrorize innocent civilians
Clip: S2023 E128 | 9:21
El Paso mayor on surge of migrants in the city
Watch 7:13
PBS NewsHour
El Paso mayor on surge of migrants in the city
El Paso mayor on surge of migrants in the city as COVID-era immigration order expires
Clip: S2023 E128 | 7:13
News Wrap: Federal employee union sues over debt limit
Watch 3:22
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Federal employee union sues over debt limit
News Wrap: Federal employee union sues Biden and Yellen over debt limit
Clip: S2023 E128 | 3:22
Closing arguments made in civil case against Trump
Watch 6:30
PBS NewsHour
Closing arguments made in civil case against Trump
Closing arguments made in sexual assault civil case against Trump
Clip: S2023 E128 | 6:30
A look at the rise of the AR-15 in America
Watch 8:38
PBS NewsHour
A look at the rise of the AR-15 in America
A look at the rise of the AR-15 in America after 8 killed at Texas outlet mall
Clip: S2023 E128 | 8:38
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Sanditon Season 3
  • Sanditon Season 2
  • Sanditon Season 1
Episode 6
Watch 52:45
Sanditon
Episode 6
Charlotte struggles to share her true feelings. Georgiana’s worst fears are realized.
Episode: S3 E6 | 52:45
Episode 5
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 5
Charlotte and Colbourne rush to Augusta’s aid. Tom is delivered some devastating news.
Episode: S3 E5 | 53:05
Episode 3
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 3
Colbourne’s shooting party goes ahead and Charlotte has to confront all that she’s lost.
Episode: S3 E3 | 53:05
Episode 2
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 2
Georgiana faces a nearly impossible task. Arthur makes a new friend.
Episode: S3 E2 | 53:05
Episode 1
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 1
Charlotte arrives back in Sanditon—fiancé in tow—for the society event of the year.
Episode: S3 E1 | 53:05
Episode 6
Watch 52:55
Sanditon
Episode 6
On the season finale, will any of our heroines get their happily ever after?
Episode: S2 E6 | 52:55
Episode 5
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 5
Lennox and Colbourne’s rivalry over Charlotte comes to a head.
Episode: S2 E5 | 53:05
Episode 4
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 4
Tension mounts for Charlotte when Colbourne and Colonel Lennox reunite at a garden party.
Episode: S2 E4 | 53:05
Episode 3
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 3
Charlotte and Colbourne reach an understanding. She and Colonel Lennox enjoy an encounter.
Episode: S2 E3 | 53:05
Episode 2
Watch 53:05
Sanditon
Episode 2
Charlotte starts a new job and Georgiana receives bad news.
Episode: S2 E2 | 53:05