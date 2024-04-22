© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR broadcast signals will be off-air or low power during tower maintenance
The Express Way with Dulé Hill

Appalachia

Season 1 Episode 2 | 53m 27s

In Appalachia, Dulé Hill explores how music can provide solace and healing. He meets a master luthier rehabilitating opioid addicts, a black folk musician, and the creator of “Latin-grass,” a fusion of Latin-American folk and bluegrass music.

Aired: 04/29/24 | Expires: 04/29/25
Extras
Watch 16:05
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Incarcerated Playwrights Speak Out Against Violence in Chicago
Dulé meets incarcerated playwrights who are breaking the cycle of violence in Chicago.
Special: 16:05
Watch 16:59
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Blending Latin Folk and Bluegrass Music
Larry & Joe are blending Latin folk and bluegrass music to show music has no borders.
Special: 16:59
Watch 14:51
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Finding Identity as a Black Appalachian Artist
Dulé Hill explores how music can provide solace and healing with musician Amythyst Kiah.
Special: 14:51
Watch 11:32
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Fighting for Syrian Refugees with Soul Music
A Syrian-American musician brings awareness to the civil war in his family’s homeland.
Special: 11:32
Watch 11:42
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Learning to Dance While Deaf
Deaf dancer Shaheem Sanchez changes how Dulé Hill thinks about dance.
Special: 11:42
Watch 7:45
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Dulé Hill’s History of Tap Dance
Dulé Hill shares his motivation for mastering tap dance and carrying its legacy forward.
Special: 7:45
Watch 0:30
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Chicago Preview
In Chicago, Dulé Hill explores why art and activism are synonymous.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:24
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Vershawn Sanders Ward Teaches Afro-Contemporary Dance
Dulé Hill learns Afro-Contemporary dance with Vershawn Sanders Ward.
Clip: S1 E4 | 2:24
Watch 2:38
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Bassel & The Supernaturals Perform “Black Water”
Bassel Almadani and his band, Bassel & The Supernaturals, perform the song “Black Water.”
Clip: S1 E4 | 2:38
Watch 8:14
The Express Way with Dulé Hill
Dulé Reads for the Andre Theatre Collective Casting Session
Dulé Hill joins the Andre Theatre Collective for their first casting session.
Clip: S1 E4 | 8:14