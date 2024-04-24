The Express Way with Dulé Hill

Latest Episodes
In Chicago, Dulé Hill explores why art and activism are synonymous.
In Texas, Dulé Hill discovers artists fighting for representation of their communities.
Dulé Hill explores how music can provide solace and healing in Appalachia.
Dulé Hill connects with artists using their craft to rewrite their narrative.
Extras
Dulé Hill joins the Andre Theatre Collective for their first casting session.
Bassel Almadani and his band, Bassel & The Supernaturals, perform the song “Black Water.”
Dulé Hill meets refugee children with Bassel Almadani at the Syrian Community Network.
Dulé Hill learns Afro-Contemporary dance with Vershawn Sanders Ward.
Dulé Hill learns the “Mexica” Handshake from Aztec Dancer Abuela M’api Rainflowa.
Dulé Hill works with Liz Magallanes and David Lozano on a new Cara Mía Theatre production.
Musicians Larry Bellorín and Joe Troop perform “Hermano Migrante.”