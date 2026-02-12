© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/13/26

Season 2026 Episode 7 | 26m 46s

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/13/26

Aired: 02/11/26
Extras
Watch 11:57
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Stephen Miller’s rise to power in the Trump White House
Stephen Miller’s rise to power in the Trump White House
Clip: S2026 E7 | 11:57
Watch 11:55
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How Stephen Miller reshaped the GOP's immigration policies
How Stephen Miller reshaped the GOP's immigration policies
Clip: S2026 E7 | 11:55
Watch 11:12
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Tulsi Gabbard’s role in election security investigations
Tulsi Gabbard’s role in election security investigations
Clip: S2026 E6 | 11:12
Watch 12:33
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What Trump’s call to ‘nationalize’ elections means
What Trump’s call to ‘nationalize’ elections means for the midterms
Clip: S2026 E6 | 12:33
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/6/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/6/26
Episode: S2026 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/30/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/30/26
Episode: S2026 E5 | 26:45
Watch 15:30
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Don Lemon's arrest and Trump's relationship with the media
The arrest of Don Lemon and Trump's relationship with the media
Clip: S2026 E5 | 15:30
Watch 8:11
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's Minnesota pivot
Trump's Minnesota pivot
Clip: S2026 E5 | 8:11
Watch 26:45
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/23/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/23/26
Episode: S2026 E4 | 26:45
Watch 21:15
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump alienates America’s allies
Trump alienates America’s allies
Clip: S2026 E4 | 21:15