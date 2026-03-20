Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/20/26

Extras
Trump faces growing opposition to Iran war from NATO allies and his MAGA base
What does winning a war with unclear objectives look like?
What leverage Iran may have as U.S. war continues
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 13, 2026.
How rising oil prices could impact Trump's next moves on Iran
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 6, 2026.
Trump demands Iran’s surrender, but ending war is not easy
Trump's rationale and objectives for Iran war remain unclear
DOJ faces pushback for withholding Epstein files mentioning Trump
Trump’s allies under scrutiny for Epstein ties