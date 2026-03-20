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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/20/26

Season 2026 Episode 12 | 26m 46s

Opposition to President Trump’s continued attacks on Iran is growing. Not only from resentful European allies and Democratic Party leaders, but from parts of his MAGA base. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Idrees Ali of Reuters, Stephen Hayes of The Dispatch, Vivian Salama of The Atlantic and David Sanger of The New York Times to discuss this and more.

Aired: 03/19/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 9:14
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump faces opposition to war from NATO allies, MAGA base
Trump faces growing opposition to Iran war from NATO allies and his MAGA base
Clip: S2026 E12 | 9:14
Watch 14:13
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What does winning a war with unclear objectives look like?
What does winning a war with unclear objectives look like?
Clip: S2026 E12 | 14:13
Watch 14:26
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What leverage Iran may have as U.S. war continues
What leverage Iran may have as U.S. war continues
Clip: S2026 E11 | 14:26
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/13/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 13, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E11 | 24:10
Watch 5:51
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How oil prices could impact Trump's next moves on Iran
How rising oil prices could impact Trump's next moves on Iran
Clip: S2026 E11 | 5:51
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/6/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 6, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E10 | 26:46
Watch 8:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump demands Iran’s surrender, but ending war is not easy
Trump demands Iran’s surrender, but ending war is not easy
Clip: S2026 E10 | 8:10
Watch 13:09
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's rationale and objectives for Iran war remain unclear
Trump's rationale and objectives for Iran war remain unclear
Clip: S2026 E10 | 13:09
Watch 10:56
Washington Week with The Atlantic
DOJ faces pushback for withholding Epstein files on Trump
DOJ faces pushback for withholding Epstein files mentioning Trump
Clip: S2026 E9 | 10:56
Watch 9:49
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump’s allies under scrutiny for Epstein ties
Trump’s allies under scrutiny for Epstein ties
Clip: S2026 E9 | 9:49