Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/13/26

Extras
How rising oil prices could impact Trump's next moves on Iran
What leverage Iran may have as U.S. war continues
Trump demands Iran’s surrender, but ending war is not easy
Trump's rationale and objectives for Iran war remain unclear
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 6, 2026.
DOJ faces pushback for withholding Epstein files mentioning Trump
Trump’s allies under scrutiny for Epstein ties
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/27/26
Can Trump reset the story of his second term?
Trump dealt major blow by Supreme Court