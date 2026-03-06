© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/6/26

Season 2026 Episode 10 | 26m 46s

It’s been a week since the United States and Israel went to war with Iran. The question for President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu remains: Why did they attack, and why now? Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Peter Baker of The New York Times, Susan Glasser of The New Yorker, and Karim Sadjadpour and Nancy Youssef of The Atlantic to discuss this and more.

Aired: 03/05/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
