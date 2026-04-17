Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/17/26

Extras
How will Trump get out of his fight with Pope Leo?
Iran war reality undercuts Trump's messaging
Europe's view of the U.S. amid Iran war and Trump's new threats toward NATO
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 10, 2026.
Trump’s ever-shifting Iran views
After Bondi's ouster, who could be the next official fired by Trump?
Trump says Iran war wrapping up, but address leaves more questions than answers
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 3, 2026.
Is Trump’s war of choice becoming a war of necessity?
Trump's mixed messages and shifting goals in the Iran war
WKAR is supported by
Add Your Support
You might be interested in