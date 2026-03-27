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Washington Week with The Atlantic

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/27/26

Season 2026 Episode 13 | 26m 46s

President Trump has been inconsistent in telling us what he believes the purpose and goals of the Iran war are. All wars are covered in a fog of misinterpretation and uncertainty. This one, even more. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Peter Baker of The New York Times, Susan Glasser of The New Yorker, David Ignatius of The Washington Post and Missy Ryan of The Atlantic to discuss this and more.

Aired: 03/26/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 9:44
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump's mixed messages and shifting goals in the Iran war
Trump's mixed messages and shifting goals in the Iran war
Clip: S2026 E13 | 9:44
Watch 13:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Is Trump’s war of choice becoming a war of necessity?
Is Trump’s war of choice becoming a war of necessity?
Clip: S2026 E13 | 13:10
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/20/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 20, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E12 | 26:46
Watch 9:14
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump faces opposition to war from NATO allies, MAGA base
Trump faces growing opposition to Iran war from NATO allies and his MAGA base
Clip: S2026 E12 | 9:14
Watch 14:13
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What does winning a war with unclear objectives look like?
What does winning a war with unclear objectives look like?
Clip: S2026 E12 | 14:13
Watch 14:26
Washington Week with The Atlantic
What leverage Iran may have as U.S. war continues
What leverage Iran may have as U.S. war continues
Clip: S2026 E11 | 14:26
Watch 24:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/13/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 13, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E11 | 24:10
Watch 5:51
Washington Week with The Atlantic
How oil prices could impact Trump's next moves on Iran
How rising oil prices could impact Trump's next moves on Iran
Clip: S2026 E11 | 5:51
Watch 26:46
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/6/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 6, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E10 | 26:46
Watch 8:10
Washington Week with The Atlantic
Trump demands Iran’s surrender, but ending war is not easy
Trump demands Iran’s surrender, but ending war is not easy
Clip: S2026 E10 | 8:10