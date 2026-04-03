Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/3/26

Extras
Trump says Iran war wrapping up, but address leaves more questions than answers
After Bondi's ouster, who could be the next official fired by Trump?
Trump's mixed messages and shifting goals in the Iran war
Is Trump’s war of choice becoming a war of necessity?
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 27, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 20, 2026.
Trump faces growing opposition to Iran war from NATO allies and his MAGA base
What does winning a war with unclear objectives look like?
What leverage Iran may have as U.S. war continues
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 13, 2026.