People News: Amanda Flores Joins WKAR as Senior Director of DEI

EAST LANSING, MI; July 18, 2022 – Amanda Flores joins the WKAR broadcasting services team as the new senior director of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

In her new position, Flores will be responsible for supporting and consulting on a wide range of diversity, equity, and inclusion issues across WKAR, operationalizing DEI as a business strategy that supports the organization's goals and mission.

“I am looking forward to bridging my experience with diversity, equity, and inclusion work with the broadcasting sector to elevate the great work WKAR is already doing around the conversation of DEI,” said Flores.

Flores will manage the efforts to move WKAR to a higher level of inclusion, support DEI initiatives among team members, and meet the needs of the diverse communities served.

A daughter of migrant farmworkers from deep south Texas, Flores has over ten years of experience in higher education and student affairs administration with a concentration in diversity and inclusion work.

“Our community has a rich history in contributing to the growth and development of the greater East Lansing/Lansing area, and I am excited to be a part of the WKAR team where I can work closely with colleagues to continue to sow our stories into the fabric of this community,” said Flores.

Spearheading diversity initiatives at universities across the country, Flores has most recently worked at MSU’s Office of Undergraduate Research where she engaged in efforts to increase access to undergraduate research opportunities to MSU students. She also recently received her doctorate in Higher, Adult, and Lifelong Education from Michigan State University.

“We are thrilled that Amanda has joined the WKAR team,” said Shawn Turner, interim general manager and director of broadcasting at WKAR. “She is passionate about DEI, and she brings a wealth of practical experience and energy to the position. She will be integral to our ongoing efforts to tell powerful stories from a diverse array of perspectives.”

