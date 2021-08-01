-
The state of Michigan and some private partners are taking steps toward building or assigning dedicated lanes for automated vehicles on a 40-mile stretch…
-
Google's autonomous vehicle unit Waymo says it plans to bring a factory to Michigan.Waymo made the announcement Tuesday after the state's economic…
-
When you talk about safety in vehicles, you usually think of seatbelts, brakes and airbags. But future safety will literally mean our cars and trucks…
-
Toyota is building a closed-course testing facility in southeastern Michigan to develop automated vehicle technology.The Toyota Research Institute…
-
Michigan's 500-acre (202-hectare) center for autonomous vehicle research is officially open and will partner with technology giant Microsoft.Gov. Rick…