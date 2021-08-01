Christopher Taylor

Search Query
Show Search
Home
News
All
Noticias
PODCAST: ¿Qué Onda Michigan?
Coronavirus in Michigan
COVID-19 Live Blog
The Flint Water Crisis
Marijuana in Michigan
All
Noticias
PODCAST: ¿Qué Onda Michigan?
Coronavirus in Michigan
COVID-19 Live Blog
The Flint Water Crisis
Marijuana in Michigan
Radio
Listen Links & Help
Radio Reading Service
Playlist: 90.5 WKAR
Schedule: 90.5 WKAR
Schedule: NewsTalk AM 870 | 105.1
Schedule: Classical 24/7
Schedule: Jazz 24/7
Schedule: WKAR Radio Reading Service
90.5 Classical Music
Latinx Programming | WKAR Radio
90.5 Classical with Jamie Paisley
90.5 Classical with Jody Knol
90.5 Community Concerts
Current Sports
Folk with Matt Watroba
The Fugue
Great Lakes Concerts
Michigan Matinee
MSU In Concert
MSU Faculty Recital Series
MSU Today with Russ White
Listen Links & Help
Radio Reading Service
Playlist: 90.5 WKAR
Schedule: 90.5 WKAR
Schedule: NewsTalk AM 870 | 105.1
Schedule: Classical 24/7
Schedule: Jazz 24/7
Schedule: WKAR Radio Reading Service
90.5 Classical Music
Latinx Programming | WKAR Radio
90.5 Classical with Jamie Paisley
90.5 Classical with Jody Knol
90.5 Community Concerts
Current Sports
Folk with Matt Watroba
The Fugue
Great Lakes Concerts
Michigan Matinee
MSU In Concert
MSU Faculty Recital Series
MSU Today with Russ White
TV
LIVE TV
WHAT'S ON
WKAR PBS KIDS
WATCH VIDEO
Michigan Learning Channel
LIVE VIDEO STREAMING - Special Events
PBS American Portrait
BackStage Pass
COVID Diaries : On the Front Lines
Curious Crew
Food Over 50
The Gene: An Intimate History
Indie Lens Pop-Up
MSU Commencements
MSU Video
Off the Record
State of the State
WKAR TV Specials
VOCES
LIVE TV
WHAT'S ON
WKAR PBS KIDS
WATCH VIDEO
Michigan Learning Channel
LIVE VIDEO STREAMING - Special Events
PBS American Portrait
BackStage Pass
COVID Diaries : On the Front Lines
Curious Crew
Food Over 50
The Gene: An Intimate History
Indie Lens Pop-Up
MSU Commencements
MSU Video
Off the Record
State of the State
WKAR TV Specials
VOCES
Family
WKAR Family
Michigan Learning Channel
WKAR PBS Kids
PBS Kids!
PBS Learning Media
Ready to Learn
WKAR Family
Michigan Learning Channel
WKAR PBS Kids
PBS Kids!
PBS Learning Media
Ready to Learn
Community Calendar
View All Events
Submit An Event
View All Events
Submit An Event
Info
About Us
Contact Us
Staff
WKAR Stakeholder Report
Station News
StayTuned Online Guide
WKAR StayTuned Update
TechNotes
Stream
About Us
Contact Us
Staff
WKAR Stakeholder Report
Station News
StayTuned Online Guide
WKAR StayTuned Update
TechNotes
Stream
Support WKAR
Support TV
Support Radio
Be a Sustainer
WKAR Passport
Donate Your Car
My Donor Account
Corporate Support
MORE...
Support TV
Support Radio
Be a Sustainer
WKAR Passport
Donate Your Car
My Donor Account
Corporate Support
MORE...
© 2021
Menu
Public Media from Michigan State University
Show Search
Search Query
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
90.5 WKAR
On Air
Now Playing
WKAR NewsTalk - AM 870 | 105.1 FM
On Air
Now Playing
WKAR Classical 24/7
On Air
Now Playing
WKAR Jazz 24/7
On Air
Now Playing
WKAR Radio Reading Service
All Streams
Home
News
All
Noticias
PODCAST: ¿Qué Onda Michigan?
Coronavirus in Michigan
COVID-19 Live Blog
The Flint Water Crisis
Marijuana in Michigan
All
Noticias
PODCAST: ¿Qué Onda Michigan?
Coronavirus in Michigan
COVID-19 Live Blog
The Flint Water Crisis
Marijuana in Michigan
Radio
Listen Links & Help
Radio Reading Service
Playlist: 90.5 WKAR
Schedule: 90.5 WKAR
Schedule: NewsTalk AM 870 | 105.1
Schedule: Classical 24/7
Schedule: Jazz 24/7
Schedule: WKAR Radio Reading Service
90.5 Classical Music
Latinx Programming | WKAR Radio
90.5 Classical with Jamie Paisley
90.5 Classical with Jody Knol
90.5 Community Concerts
Current Sports
Folk with Matt Watroba
The Fugue
Great Lakes Concerts
Michigan Matinee
MSU In Concert
MSU Faculty Recital Series
MSU Today with Russ White
Listen Links & Help
Radio Reading Service
Playlist: 90.5 WKAR
Schedule: 90.5 WKAR
Schedule: NewsTalk AM 870 | 105.1
Schedule: Classical 24/7
Schedule: Jazz 24/7
Schedule: WKAR Radio Reading Service
90.5 Classical Music
Latinx Programming | WKAR Radio
90.5 Classical with Jamie Paisley
90.5 Classical with Jody Knol
90.5 Community Concerts
Current Sports
Folk with Matt Watroba
The Fugue
Great Lakes Concerts
Michigan Matinee
MSU In Concert
MSU Faculty Recital Series
MSU Today with Russ White
TV
LIVE TV
WHAT'S ON
WKAR PBS KIDS
WATCH VIDEO
Michigan Learning Channel
LIVE VIDEO STREAMING - Special Events
PBS American Portrait
BackStage Pass
COVID Diaries : On the Front Lines
Curious Crew
Food Over 50
The Gene: An Intimate History
Indie Lens Pop-Up
MSU Commencements
MSU Video
Off the Record
State of the State
WKAR TV Specials
VOCES
LIVE TV
WHAT'S ON
WKAR PBS KIDS
WATCH VIDEO
Michigan Learning Channel
LIVE VIDEO STREAMING - Special Events
PBS American Portrait
BackStage Pass
COVID Diaries : On the Front Lines
Curious Crew
Food Over 50
The Gene: An Intimate History
Indie Lens Pop-Up
MSU Commencements
MSU Video
Off the Record
State of the State
WKAR TV Specials
VOCES
Family
WKAR Family
Michigan Learning Channel
WKAR PBS Kids
PBS Kids!
PBS Learning Media
Ready to Learn
WKAR Family
Michigan Learning Channel
WKAR PBS Kids
PBS Kids!
PBS Learning Media
Ready to Learn
Community Calendar
View All Events
Submit An Event
View All Events
Submit An Event
Info
About Us
Contact Us
Staff
WKAR Stakeholder Report
Station News
StayTuned Online Guide
WKAR StayTuned Update
TechNotes
Stream
About Us
Contact Us
Staff
WKAR Stakeholder Report
Station News
StayTuned Online Guide
WKAR StayTuned Update
TechNotes
Stream
Support WKAR
Support TV
Support Radio
Be a Sustainer
WKAR Passport
Donate Your Car
My Donor Account
Corporate Support
MORE...
Support TV
Support Radio
Be a Sustainer
WKAR Passport
Donate Your Car
My Donor Account
Corporate Support
MORE...
Christopher Taylor
Community
Ann Arbor's Mayor Talks About Affordable Housing, Water and The Arts
Brooke Allen
,
Ann Arbor mayor Christopher Taylor joined WKAR's Brooke Allen for "Mondays with the Mayor" on December 11th. From concerns about affordable housing and…
Listen
•
9:13