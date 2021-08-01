-
On this month’s State of the State podcast from Michigan State University’s Institute for Public Policy and Social Research (IPPSR), institute director…
-
On this month’s State of the State podcast from MSU’s Institute for Public Policy and Social Research, hosts Arnold Weinfeld, Charley Ballard, and Matt…
-
State of the State is the monthly roundup of policy and research for the state of Michigan from the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research at…
-
Question raised in latest State of the State PodcastWhile the polls show former Vice President Joe Biden ahead in in the race for president, the margin…
-
Results from State of the State Survey, election and economic trends As the world continues to battle the coronavirus, Michigan residents are giving Gov.…
-
In much of the United States, the earnings of African American workers have fallen relative to the earnings of white workers since the late 1970s and…
-
Will pandemic inspire more support for access, asks State of the State PodcastHigh speed internet should be available to all learners, especially students…
-
State of the State is the monthly roundup of policy and research for the State of Michigan from the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research at…
-
The novel Coronavirus pandemic that’s scarred the country with death and disease has sparked economic recession, says Michigan State University's Charles…
-
Predictions ahead for 2020 in the final State of the State Podcast of 2019After three sluggish years, Michigan’s economy could perk up in 2020 with…