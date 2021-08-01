-
Zach Smith; Courtney Smith; Urban Meyer; Ohio State University Football; Detroit Lions; New York Giants; Terry HessbrookThe Zach Smith situation has taken…
Mid-Michigan High School Football; Ithaca Football; Concussion Protocol; MHSAA Officiating; Zach Berridge; Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather. All aboard the…
Sports Predictions; Coaching Styles; University of Michigan Football; College Football; High School Football; Terry Hessbrook; Ithaca Yellowjackets; Thiyo…
Michigan State Football, Mark Dantonio Press Conference, Terry Hessbrook, MHSAA Playoffs and World Series Preview.On today's "Current Sports with Al…
Mark Dantonio Press Conference, Ohio State vs. Michigan State Preview, Top 5 Tuesday, Terry Hessbrook, and Mid-Michigan High School Football.On this…
Ithaca football head coach Terry Hessbrook discusses his team's chance to continue the streak by winning a state championship this year. Later, Al brings…
On this show, Al invites Ithaca head football coach Terry Hessbrook on the show to discuss his team tradition and athletes over the years. Later, DeAndre…
Head coach of the three-time defending state champions Ithaca High School football team Terry Hessbrook joins Current Sports to discuss the team's…