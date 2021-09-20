Recall Effort Launched In Alma After Migrant Housing Vote

Three officials in a mid-Michigan community are being targeted for recall after voting in favor of a zoning change that would allow housing for migrant boys who crossed the U.S. border.

Petitions were filed against Alma city commissioners Roxann Herrington, Audra Stahl and Nick Piccolo.

If the language is approved, recall advocates could start collecting signatures to try to force an election.

The commission voted last week to approve a zoning change sought by Bethany Christian Services.

Chuck Murphy is a recall supporter and chairman of the Gratiot County Republican Party. He says many people in Alma are upset.