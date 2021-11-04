© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
WKAR News

Nonbinary designation added for Michigan driver's licenses

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published November 4, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT
lgbt-g9d35929fe_1280.png
Loke Artemis
/
Pixabay

Michigan residents who identify as nonbinary will be able to designate it on their driver’s license or state identification card starting Nov. 10.

Those interested in changing their sex marker do not need any documentation from a health care provider or a court affirming their identity.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the nonbinary designation will be annotated as an “X."

People are nonbinary if their gender identity is not strictly male or female.

Benson says she is proud to support Michiganders who for many years have called on the state to provide a nonbinary sex mark on their ID.

WKAR News
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE