© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: WKAR NewsTalk Moves to 102.3 FM on Nov. 10
WKAR News

Utility to use $70M voluntary refund on tree trimming

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published November 8, 2021 at 10:02 AM EST
cutting down a tree
nightowl
/
Pixabay

Michigan’s Public Service Commission has approved an accounting measure that allows DTE Electric Co. to provide a one-time, $70 million voluntary refund to be spent on tree trimming.

The commission says the tree trimming is part of the company’s efforts to boost system reliability after power outages during severe storms across southeastern Michigan.

DTE Electric had requested approval of a one-time regulatory liability and accounting authority to use a portion of unexpectedly higher profits from changed electricity use patterns of its retail customers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The utility says the money would fund an additional surge in tree trimming in response to the summer’s storms.

WKAR News
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE