© 2021 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Supreme Court refuses to block Texas abortion law as legal fights move forward

By Nina Totenberg
Published December 10, 2021 at 11:17 AM EST
An anti-abortion activist rallies outside the Supreme Court on Nov. 1, as arguments about Texas' abortion law begin. The court has allowed the law to remain in place for now.
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP
An anti-abortion activist rallies outside the Supreme Court on Nov. 1, as arguments about Texas' abortion law begin. The court has allowed the law to remain in place for now.

The U.S. Supreme Court allowed abortion providers to challenge the Texas law that essentially bans abortions after about six weeks. Separately, the court dismissed as improvidently granted the Justice Department's challenge to the law.

The vote in the first case — Whole Woman's Health v. Jackson — was 8-1, with only Justice Clarence Thomas dissenting. In the second — U.S. v. Texas — the vote was also 8-1 with Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissenting.

In effect, the justices allowed the abortion providers' challenges to go ahead against Texas' licensing officials – but not anyone else. The law remains in place as these challenges play out.

The court's decision came just a little more than a month after hearing expedited arguments in the case Nov. 1.

At the time, the court's decision to revisit its own actions from a month earlier, seemed to point to a change in position. But those hopes were dashed for abortion providers who had asked the court to intervene a second time, coupling their appeal with one from the federal government. The U.S. Justice Department contended it had the right to enforce federal constitutional rights, including the right to an abortion upheld by the Supreme Court for nearly a half century. The court disagreed.

The Supreme Court, however, still refused to touch the Texas law, known as SB 8, which effectively nullifies abortion rights by banning all abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually about six weeks, and delegating enforcement to private citizens as a way to prevent quick judicial review of the law in the federal courts.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

WKAR News
Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
See stories by Nina Totenberg
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.

DONATE