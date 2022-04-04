© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR News

Jury finishes 1st day of deliberations with no verdict in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot trial

WKAR Public Media
Published April 4, 2022
Jurors have gone home without reaching a verdict after the first day of deliberations in the trial of four men accused of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiracy.

Croft is from Delaware while the others are from Michigan.

Jurors were told they can convict the men if they find there was a “mutual understanding” to abduct the Democratic governor, even if the goal wasn't met.

Defense lawyers argue that the group was manipulated by an informant who was taking direction from the FBI.

