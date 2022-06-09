A Michigan police officer is charged with murder in Patrick Lyoya shooting

A police officer in Michigan has been charged with second-degree murder, following a shooting of Patrick Lyoya that took place on April 4.

Grand Rapids officer Christopher Schurr shot the unarmed Lyoya in the back of the head following a struggle during a traffic stop. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Schurr has turned himself in and will be arraigned tomorrow.

Schurr fired the fatal shot while Lyoya was on the ground, demanding that the refugee from Congo "let go" of the officer's Taser.

Schurr told Lyoya that he stopped his car because the license plate didn't match the vehicle. Lyoya began to run after he was asked to produce a driver's license.

Schurr caught him quickly, and the two struggled across a front lawn before the fatal shot.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

