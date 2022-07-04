© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News

Chip shortage leaves 95K GM vehicles unfinished in storage

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published July 4, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT
An autoworker works underneath the body of a raised hummer in a factory.
Jeffrey Sauger for GM
The unsold vehicles amounted to 16% of GM’s total sales from April through June.

The global shortage of computer chips forced General Motors to build 95,000 vehicles without certain components during the second quarter.

The Detroit automaker said in a regulatory filing Friday that most of the incomplete vehicles were built in June, and that it expects most of them to be finished and sold to dealers before the end of the year.

The unsold vehicles amounted to 16% of GM’s total sales from April through June.

The company said Friday that it sold more than 582,000 vehicles during the quarter, down more than 15% from a year ago.

Tags

WKAR News General MotorsSemiconductor Chips
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE