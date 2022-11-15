© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Whitmer says her election a repudiation of political violence

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published November 15, 2022 at 9:43 AM EST
Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she hopes this month’s election results are a rebuke of political violence and denialism.

Whitmer, who just won a second term, told CNN’s State of the Union over the weekend that voters responded to events like the kidnapping plot against her and the assault on the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“I think that this is a moment where good people need to call this out and say we will not tolerate this in this country and, perhaps, part of that message was sent this election,” she said.

Whitmer led a Democratic sweep last week of the state’s top offices as well as control of the Legislature. It’s the first time in nearly 40 years that Democrats have held the governor’s office, the House and the Senate. But Whitmer said she’s ready to bargain with Republicans, too.

“Just because we now control all branches of government in Michigan doesn’t mean that I’ll change my tactics,” she said. “There’s a seat at the table for anyone who’s serious about solving problems and building a Michigan that ensures generations can thrive.”

Bargaining will be necessary with slim majorities – 20-18 in the Senate and 56-54 in the House.

Whitmer said the abortion rights ballot proposal in Michigan also helped turn out voters.

“These are fundamental core issues. If we are going to design our lives and make our decisions around our families, that is without question an economic decision, as well.”

