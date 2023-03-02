Heavy, wet snow on the way for mid-Michigan on Friday

A winter storm could dump six or more inches of snow on the Lansing region beginning Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids says it’s difficult to track where the heaviest snow will fall, but forecasters say some areas could get up to an inch per hour.

Wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour are also possible across much of southern Michigan.

Meteorologist Brandon Hoving says the brunt of the storm is likely to hit mid-Michigan by late afternoon.

“So, the Friday evening commute is likely going to have some delays and some issues as roads become slushy, so that will be a concern here for the commuters,” Hoving said.

“We are aware that road temperatures are in pretty good shape right now,” he added. “That said, if you’ve got an inch per hour of snow coming out of the sky, you’re eventually going to overcome the roads. That’s the main concern there, as you head especially towards I-69 and I-94.”

Portions of I-96 are also included in the winter storm watch area.

Hoving says the winter storm may bring a light glazing of ice, but is not expected to be as severe as previous ice storms experienced in February.