WKAR News

Snowy Michigan pileup ensnares up to 100 vehicles

WKAR Public Media | By Associated Press
Published March 18, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT
Michigan State Police
MSP First District Twitter

Up to 100 vehicles were involved in a massive pileup on Interstate 96 during white-out conditions, Michigan police said.

There were reports of injuries that do not appear to be serious, police said on Twitter. Early reports said 50 to 100 vehicles were in the Saturday crash near Portland, a city over 100 miles (over 161 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Officials posted photos of cars backed up along the frigid roads after the crash and said part of the interstate was closed.

The weather has since cleared, police said, though it's unknown when the interstate will reopen.

WKAR News
Associated Press
